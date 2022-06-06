Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point will miss Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday night as he continues to battle a lower-body injury.

He took part in the team's optional skate on Monday, but coach Jon Cooper said Point won't play.

"He's taking a twirl right now," said Cooper, "but he's out for Game 4."

The Lightning are down 2-1 in the best-of-seven series against the New York Rangers. Tampa Bay is the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion.

Game 4 will be played in Tampa.

Point last played in Game 7 of Tampa Bay's first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He sustained the injury in that game.

On the season, the 26-year-old Point scored 58 points (28 goals, 30 assists) in 66 games. In seven playoff games, he had two goals and two assists.

--Field Level Media

