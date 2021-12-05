Corey Perry had two goals and one assist, Ryan McDonagh added one goal and two assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the reeling host Philadelphia Flyers 7-1 on Sunday.
Mathieu Joseph had one goal and one assist.
Pat Maroon, Taylor Raddysh and Boris Katchouk scored one goal apiece for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning, who won their third in a row.
Victor Hedman and Ross Colton added three assists each.
Lightning goaltender Brian Elliott made 38 saves.
Cam Atkinson scored for the Flyers, who have dropped a season-worst eight straight games.
Flyers goaltender Carter Hart allowed five goals and was replaced by Martin Jones at 8:34 of the second period.
The Lightning went ahead 1-0 when McDonagh pounced on a bouncing puck and scored at 8:24 of the first period. Steven Stamkos took the initial shot, which deflected off Hart.
Tampa Bay quickly extended its lead to 2-0 when Perry connected exactly one minute later.
The Flyers outshot the Lightning 14-9 in the first and Ivan Provorov had two solid scoring chances but they weren't able to capitalize.
It didn't take long for the Lightning to take a 3-0 advantage as Raddysh fired a slap shot past Hart at 2:56 of the second.
The Tampa Bay lead went to 4-0 when Katchouk scored his first goal of the season at 6:47.
Hart was pulled at 8:34 when he allowed the Lightning's fifth goal as Joseph chipped in a short-handed chance. Hart was way out of the net, and after the goal was allowed, Jones entered the game.
Maroon's goal at 5:29 of the third extended Tampa Bay's advantage to 6-0.
Philadelphia's frustration was evident soon after as Travis Sanheim became entangled with Anthony Cirelli before being separated by the officials. Travis Konecny also was sent off for a scrum with Tampa Bay's Callan Foote.
Atkinson's power-play goal at 7:04 cut the deficit to 6-1. The Flyers were 1-for-3 on the power play and came into the game on a 2-for-37 skid.
Perry's second goal at 14:15 gave the Lightning a 7-1 advantage.
