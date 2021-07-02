Tampa Bay Lightning forward Alex Killorn has been ruled out of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, head coach Jon Cooper announced Friday morning.

Cooper said he will implement the same lineup from Wednesday's 3-1 win in Game 2 over the Montreal Canadiens. That meant Tyler Johnson ascended from the fourth to the second line and Mathieu Joseph was inserted into the lineup for the Lightning, who hold a 2-0 edge in the best-of-seven series.

Game 3 is in Montreal on Friday.

Killorn injured his left leg while blocking a shot from Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry in the second period of Tampa Bay's 5-1 win in the series opener on Monday.

Killorn, 31, recorded 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) in 56 games during the regular season. He is fourth on the team with 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in 19 games so far in the postseason.

