Tampa Bay Lightning forward Alex Killorn has been ruled out of Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, head coach Jon Cooper announced.
Cooper said it will be a game-time decision as to which player replaces Killorn, who appeared to injure his left leg in Tampa Bay's 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 on Monday.
"He's day-to-day in the series," Cooper said of Killorn after the morning skate Wednesday. "It's very much like (the Steven) Stamkos (injury) situation last year. I'll let you know when he's going to play but he'll be out tonight."
Killorn appeared to be injured after blocking a shot by Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry with his left foot in the second period.
Killorn, 31, recorded 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) in 56 games during the regular season. He is fourth on the team with 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in 19 games so far in the postseason.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.