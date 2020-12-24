The Tampa Bay Lightning re-signed restricted free-agent forward Anthony Cirelli to a three-year, $14.4 million contract Thursday.
The move comes one day after the defending Stanley Cup champions announced that star forward Nikita Kucherov will miss the upcoming regular season with a hip injury that requires surgery.
According to The Athletic, Cirelli will earn $2.4 million ($1.5 million signing bonus plus $900,000 salary) this season, $4.8 million ($1.5 million signing bonus plus $3.3 million salary) in 2021-22, and $7.2 million (all salary) in the third year in 2022-23.
Cirelli, 23, tallied a career-high 44 points (16 goals, 28 assists) in 68 games during the 2019-20 regular season and added nine points (three goals, six assists) in 25 postseason contests.
The Ontario native tied for the team lead in plus/minus (plus-28) and led the Lightning in faceoffs (914) and faceoff wins (434).
A third-round pick by the Lightning in the 2015 draft, Cirelli has registered 94 points (40 goals, 54 assists) in 168 games since making his NHL debut on March 1, 2018.
Tampa Bay opens the season and raises its championship banner when it hosts the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 13.
--Field Level Media
