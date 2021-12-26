The Tampa Bay Lightning placed star goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy and three other players in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Sunday.

Goaltender Brian Elliott, forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and defenseman Mikhail Sergachev joined assistant coach Rob Zettler in the protocol. Head coach Jon Cooper was placed on the list last week.

Vasilevskiy, 27, owns a 17-4-3 record with two shutouts, a 2.14 goals-against average and .928 save percentage in 24 games this season.

A former Vezina Trophy and Conn Smythe Trophy recipient, Vasilevskiy boasts a 207-87-22 mark with 28 shutouts, a 2.48 GAA and .920 save percentage in 326 career games with the Lightning.

With Vasilevskiy and Elliott potentially unavailable, the Lightning (20-6-4) likely will turn to Maxime Lagace in net when they host the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.

--Field Level Media

