Tampa Bay Lightning star Nikita Kucherov has exited the NHL's COVID-19 protocol after missing two games.

The 28-year-old forward participated in Tuesday's optional morning skate, however multiple reports said he would not be available for the game against the visiting San Jose Sharks later that night.

He is expected to sit out until after the All-Star break and return for the Bolts' Feb. 10 game at Colorado, per reports.

Kucherov has 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in just 11 games this season.

The two-time Stanley Cup winner and former Hart Trophy recipient has 564 points (226 goals, 338 assists) in 526 games since the Lightning drafted him in the second round in 2011.

--Field Level Media

