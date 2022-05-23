Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brandon Hagel was fined $3,750 Monday for boarding the Florida Panthers' Eetu Luostarinen.

It was the maximum allowable fine under the collective bargaining agreement.

The incident occurred in Sunday's Game 3. Hagel, 23, sent Luostarinen flying into the end boards and was called for a crosschecking penalty. However, the league labeled the fine for boarding.

Hagel, acquired by the Lightning in a trade with Chicago in March, has four points (one goal, three assists) and 16 penalty minutes in 10 postseason games.

The Lightning lead the best-of-seven series with the Panthers 3-0. Game 4 is Monday night in Tampa.

--Field Level Media

