Tampa Bay Lightning forward Alex Killorn's status is up in the air for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final after blocking a shot off his foot during Monday's 5-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens.
"Hard to say right now, but I'd throw him into that day-to-day category," Lightning coach Jon Cooper told reporters on Tuesday.
Game 2 is Wednesday night in Tampa, Fla.
Killorn blocked a shot by Montreal defenseman Jeff Petry with his left foot or ankle midway through the second period and played just four more shifts, including only one in the third.
Killorn, 31, recorded 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) in 56 games during the regular season. He is fourth on the team with 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in 19 games so far in the postseason.
--Field Level Media
