While their postseason seeding remains uncertain in the competitive Central Division, the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning can sew up a playoff berth Tuesday night when they visit the slumping Chicago Blackhawks.
Unless Nashville and Dallas both lose Monday and clinch it for them.
Tampa Bay (32-14-2, 66 points) trimmed its playoff magic number to two points through Sunday's games, but simply locking in a playoff spot is hardly the team's goal. The Lightning are just two points behind the division-leading Carolina Hurricanes and one behind the second-place Florida Panthers.
They are assured a spot in the playoffs unless (essentially) they lose all the rest of their games in regulation and either the Predators or Stars win out.
"I like the way the guys are working," said Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper, whose team has won three of four. "We just want to finish strong. We just want to keep doing the right things here and see what happens."
Sunday, Victor Hedman scored 10 seconds into overtime to lift the Lightning to a 4-3 overtime victory at home over the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Tampa Bay's top line of Ondrej Palat, Brayden Point and Alex Barre-Boulet continues to thrive. On Sunday, Palat netted the first goal for the Lightning, Barre-Boulet scored on the power play for his first NHL goal, and Point contributed three assists to match his season high.
"They're world-class players, Pointer and Pally," Hedman said. "Pally showed it in the playoffs. He was one of the main reasons we went that far, and he's carried that over to the regular season.
"Pointer is just who he is, buzzing around out there and making some great plays," Hedman went on. "BB has fit in well. He reads the game very well and knows where to be on the ice, and the other guys like to play with him. It's a good match."
Of Tampa Bay's eight remaining games, five are on the road, including a pair against Florida to close the regular season.
The Lightning have defeated Chicago in six of seven meetings this season.
With eight games remaining entering the week, the Blackhawks (22-21-5, 49 points) sit sixth in the Central Division, five points back of the fourth-place Nashville Predators, who earned five of a possible six points against the Blackhawks last week.
While Chicago has seen its playoff hopes flicker with losses in three of the past five games, the Blackhawks have remained competitive down the stretch behind a prolific penalty kill.
Chicago has killed its past 17 power plays and 29 of the last 32 opponent man-advantages dating to March 24.
"That's definitely a positive as we play the big games," Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton said. "The special teams are a big part of it. So (while the) power play hasn't been as good lately, the PK has picked up the slack in a lot of ways."
More than a lineup change -- Ryan Carpenter, Duncan Keith, David Kampf and Connor Murphy remain the top penalty kill unit -- the Blackhawks credit tactical tweaks for their turnaround.
Assistant coach Sheldon Brookbank is responsible for the penalty kill.
"We continued to look at video, and (Brookbank) does a great job of showing us things every day to get ready and match up against certain teams," Murphy said.
--Field Level Media
