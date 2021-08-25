New York Liberty guard Sami Whitcomb is expected to be sidelined 10-to-14 days with a left ankle injury.
Whitcomb sustained the injury during the fourth quarter of the Liberty's 86-83 setback to the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday. She underwent an MRI at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York the following day.
Whitcomb, 33, has made a WNBA-best 69 3-pointers this season while shooting a robust 44.2 percent from behind the arc.
She is averaging career-high totals in points (12.8), rebounds (5.6), assists (3.0) and steals (1.2) in 25 games this season, her first with the Liberty.
