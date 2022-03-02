Feb 5, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; American squad quarterback Malik Willis of Liberty (7) is sacked by National Squad defensive lineman Haskell Garrett of Ohio State (93) in the first half at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 5, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; American squad quarterback Malik Willis of Liberty (7) drops back to pass in the first half against the National squad at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 5, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; American squad quarterback Malik Willis of Liberty (7) runs with the ball in the first half against the National squad at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2022; Mobile, Alabama, USA; American team quarterback Malik Willis of Liberty University (7) talks with family after American practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL, USA. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2022; Mobile, Alabama, USA; American team quarterback Malik Willis of Liberty University (7) talks with family after American practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL, USA. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Liberty's Malik Willis takes the snap during the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl. Saturday, February 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (Scott Donaldson/al.com)
Scott Donaldson/al.com/TNS
Feb 5, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; American squad quarterback Malik Willis of Liberty (7) is sacked by National Squad defensive lineman Haskell Garrett of Ohio State (93) in the first half at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Nathan Ray Seebeck
Feb 5, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; American squad quarterback Malik Willis of Liberty (7) drops back to pass in the first half against the National squad at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Nathan Ray Seebeck
Feb 5, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; American squad quarterback Malik Willis of Liberty (7) runs with the ball in the first half against the National squad at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Nathan Ray Seebeck
Feb 2, 2022; Mobile, Alabama, USA; American team quarterback Malik Willis of Liberty University (7) talks with family after American practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL, USA. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Vasha Hunt
Feb 2, 2022; Mobile, Alabama, USA; American team quarterback Malik Willis of Liberty University (7) talks with family after American practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL, USA. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Malik Willis doesn't lack for confidence and feels he should be the first quarterback selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.
"I don't make those decisions," Willis told reporters on Wednesday morning at the NFL combine at Indianapolis.
After a pause, Willis cracked, "I hate that for me."
Still, Willis is considered a first-round draft choice so he could indeed end up being the first one off the board.
Willis had a solid 2021 season at Liberty as he passed for 2,857 yards, 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, He also rushed for 878 yards and 13 scores. It was his second season as the starter for the Flames after transferring from Auburn.
His performance and skills have put him in position to become an NFL team's quarterback of the future -- or even the present.
Willis has dissected the possibility of that occurring soon.
"Teams always are going to let you know how big your position is," Willis said. "I mean, you're the face of the franchise, literally. You're the face of the city. So, you've got to understand everything that comes with that and making sure you're doing all the right things and making sure you're doing your job."
Willis passed for three or more touchdowns on five occasions last season and also posted rushing outputs of 157 and 144 yards in a single game.
He won't be showing off his running ability in Indianapolis when the quarterbacks hit the field on Thursday. Willis said he will throw at the combine but won't run or participate in other drills.
One team being mentioned as a possible landing spot for Willis is the Pittsburgh Steelers, who need a replacement for the retired Ben Roethlisberger. The Steelers own the 20th pick.
The other quarterbacks pegged as first-round picks are Kenny Pickett of Pitt and Matt Corral of Ole Miss. North Carolina's Sam Howell is a possible late first-round selection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.