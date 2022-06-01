New York Liberty wing Betnijah Laney will miss approximately eight weeks after undergoing surgery on her right knee on Wednesday.

The surgery performed on Laney was to repair meniscus damage.

The 28-year-old Laney will miss her fourth straight game on Wednesday night when the Liberty host the Indiana Fever.

Laney is averaging 13.3 points in four games this season. She last played on May 17.

Last season, Laney averaged a team-leading 16.8 points per game and was an All-Star in her first campaign in New York.

Laney has career averages of 8.3 points and 3.2 rebounds in 161 games (88 starts) over seven WNBA seasons. The Liberty are her fifth team.

Laney underwent surgery to repair the meniscus in her left knee last November. She tore the ACL in the left knee in 2016.

New York (1-7) has lost seven straight games entering Wednesday's contest and own the league's worst record.

--Field Level Media

