New York Liberty wing Betnijah Laney will miss approximately eight weeks after undergoing surgery on her right knee on Wednesday.
The surgery performed on Laney was to repair meniscus damage.
The 28-year-old Laney will miss her fourth straight game on Wednesday night when the Liberty host the Indiana Fever.
Laney is averaging 13.3 points in four games this season. She last played on May 17.
Last season, Laney averaged a team-leading 16.8 points per game and was an All-Star in her first campaign in New York.
Laney has career averages of 8.3 points and 3.2 rebounds in 161 games (88 starts) over seven WNBA seasons. The Liberty are her fifth team.
Laney underwent surgery to repair the meniscus in her left knee last November. She tore the ACL in the left knee in 2016.
New York (1-7) has lost seven straight games entering Wednesday's contest and own the league's worst record.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.