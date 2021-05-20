The New York Liberty waived veteran guard Layshia Clarendon on Thursday.
Clarendon, 30, played in just one game for the Liberty (3-0) this season, logging three minutes.
Over nine seasons in the WNBA, Clarendon averaged 7.3 points, 3.0 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 218 games (107 starts) with the Indiana Fever, Atlanta Dream, Connecticut Sun and Liberty.
"The NY Liberty would like to thank Layshia for their incredible contributions to our organization both on & off the court," the team posted on Twitter. "Layshia's courage & activism inspires all of us. We wish you the best & look forward to witnessing your continued impact on this league, and in this world."
Drafted in the first round (ninth overall) by Indiana in 2013, Clarendon made the All-Star team with Atlanta in 2017 and averaged 10.7 points, 6.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 34 games that season.
--Field Level Media
