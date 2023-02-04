Liam Robbins and Tyrin Lawrence each recorded a double-double to pace host Vanderbilt to a 74-71 win over Ole Miss on Saturday afternoon in Nashville, Tenn.
Robbins, the Commodores' 7-footer, collected 19 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocks and was 8-of-11 from the foul line.
Lawrence added 18 points and 10 boards after being benched for the entirety of Tuesday's 101-44 loss at Alabama.
Quentin Millora-Brown added 10 points for Vanderbilt (11-12, 4-6 Southeastern Conference), which snapped a three-game losing skid.
Jaemyn Brakefield added a double-double of his own (15 points, 12 rebounds) for Ole Miss (9-14, 1-9), which also got double-figure scoring from Myles Burns (12 points) and Matthew Murrell (10).
The game featured nine ties and 20 lead changes, however a late 10-0 run by Vanderbilt helped seal the win.
It was a cleanly played contest, with Ole Miss having five turnovers and 16 fouls to the Commodores' seven and 10.
Trey Thomas rattled in a 3-pointer for his first points of the day, providing Vanderbilt with a 65-61 edge with 3:28 remaining.
After a Robbins block, Ezra Manjon (six points, seven assists, one turnover) dropped in a layup to beat the shot clock with 2:25 left. The gave the Commodores the largest lead of the second half for either team to that point.
A pair of Robbins free throws with 1:45 left, followed by Myles Stute's second-chance 3-pointer with 57 seconds left, put the Commodores up 72-61.
Robert Allen and Brakefield each hit a 3-pointer with 35 seconds left to get Ole Miss within five, but a pair of Robbins for free throws with 21 seconds left sealed a win.
Ole Miss has just one win since defeating Temple on Dec. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.