Left-hander Jon Lester will make his Washington Nationals debut Friday night with a start against the visiting Miami Marlins.
The Nationals reinstated the 37-year-old Lester from the COVID-19 list on Friday.
The three-time World Series champion and five-time All-Star signed a one-year deal with Washington in January.
Lester has a 193-111 career mark with a 3.60 ERA in 424 games over 15 seasons with the Boston Red Sox (2006-14), Oakland Athletics (2014) and Chicago Cubs (2015-20).
The Nationals also optioned right-hander Steven Fuentes and transferred left-hander Luis Avilan (left elbow inflammation) to the 60-day injured list.
