Left-hander Jon Lester will make his Washington Nationals debut Friday night with a start against the visiting Miami Marlins.

The Nationals reinstated the 37-year-old Lester from the COVID-19 list on Friday.

The three-time World Series champion and five-time All-Star signed a one-year deal with Washington in January.

Lester has a 193-111 career mark with a 3.60 ERA in 424 games over 15 seasons with the Boston Red Sox (2006-14), Oakland Athletics (2014) and Chicago Cubs (2015-20).

The Nationals also optioned right-hander Steven Fuentes and transferred left-hander Luis Avilan (left elbow inflammation) to the 60-day injured list.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.