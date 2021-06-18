Ireland's Leona Maguire piled up eight birdies and an eagle on her way to an 8-under-par 64 -- tied for low round of the day -- as she took a three-shot lead at the Meijer LPGA Classic in Grand Rapids, Mich.
Maguire is 15-under 129 at the midway point of the event at Blythefield Country Club.
One of four 18-hole co-leaders, Maguire started her second round on No. 10 and sank five birdies to post a 31 for her first nine.
She gave two strokes back with consecutive bogeys on Nos. 1 and 2 but finished her last six holes in 5 under, including an eagle on the par-5 8th.
The strong start comes after Maguire finished in a tie for ninth last week in the LPGA Mediheal Championship in Daly City, Calif.
"(I) was really proud of how I came out today," Maguire said. "Last week in San Francisco I was leading after day one and struggled on day two, so it was nice to put a really good number (up) back to back in rounds one and two and even go one better today."
Su Oh of Australia fired a bogey-free 65 to move into second place at 12 under, with seven birdies and a lengthy par save on No. 2.
"I hit a lot of greens. I think I only missed one or two," Oh said. "Then I actually holed a bomb on 2, I think like 60 feet. I was like, 'Oh, here comes a bogey,' but it went in to my surprise."
Lindy Duncan (65) holds third place at 11 under. A group of five players, including Nelly Korda, are tied for fourth at 10 under.
Korda is in second place in the season-long Race to the CME Globe points race, with her most recent victory coming in February at the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio.
Korda's second-round 66 included five birdies and an eagle on the par-5 eighth hole.
"I hit my drive pretty well. It's a pretty tight fairway," Korda said. "Had a 6-iron in. Hit a little bit of a controlled high 6-iron and probably had like 25 feet; rolled it in the center."
Inclement weather delayed the start of Friday's round by two hours, but the round was completed in full by day's end.
--Field Level Media
