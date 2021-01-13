After bouts with COVID-19 in each camp nixed two previous fights, the UFC has rescheduled Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev for March 13, president Dana White told MMA Junkie on Wednesday.
City and venue are still to be determined.
The first bout at UFC Fight Night 183 was postponed after Edwards tested positive for the virus. The rescheduled fight slated for Jan. 2 was called off after Chimaev withdrew due to complications from his having contracted the coronavirus.
Edwards (18-3, 10-2 UFC) vs. Chimaev (9-0, 3-0 UFC) will be the main event.
Edwards, on an eight-fight winning streak, hasn't fought since July 2019. Chimaev is coming off a 17-second knockout of Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Fight Night 178 in September.
--Field Level Media
