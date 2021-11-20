Multiple media outlets are reporting that Lenoir-Rhyne football player Omari Alexander was found shot to death early Saturday morning in Hickory, N.C.

The 19-year-old was found unresponsive in the driver's seat of a car parked outside an apartment complex, having suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene after police officers responded to a report of shots fired.

Alexander, a redshirt freshman, was listed as a tight end from Charlotte on the team's official roster.

--Field Level Media

