Arizona's Mike Candrea announced his retirement Monday after winning eight national championships and more softball games than any coach in NCAA history.

Candrea, 65, won 1,674 games over 36 seasons with the Wildcats.

"It has been an honor to represent the University of Arizona for 36 years," Candrea said. "I am indebted to every player, coach and member of my support staff that has made the Arizona softball experience one that I will cherish forever.

"When I arrived in 1985, I wanted to build a culture of excellence and compete consistently at the highest levels of Division 1 softball. Most of all, our goal was to prepare our student-athletes for life after softball and build relationships that would last a lifetime."

Candrea guided Arizona to the College World Series for the 24th time this season. He won 10 conference championships and coached more than 50 All-Americans.

He also coached Team USA at two Olympic Games, winning a gold medal at Athens in 2004 and a silver medal at Beijing in 2008.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.