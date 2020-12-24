Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James plans to play against the visiting Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day.

James' status came into question after he rolled his left ankle in the Lakers' 116-109 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

"I'll be ready to go tomorrow on Christmas Day," James told reporters Thursday. "I've never missed a Christmas Day game, and I don't plan on missing one tomorrow."

James collected 22 points, five rebounds and five assists on Tuesday before sitting out the final eight minutes of the contest.

James, who turns 36 on Dec. 30, averaged 25.3 points, an NBA-leading 10.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds in 67 games last season. The 16-time All-Star and four-time Most Valuable Player won his fourth NBA championship, earning Finals MVP honors against the Miami Heat, last season.

--Field Level Media

