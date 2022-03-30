The Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday ruled out LeBron James for the team's critical Thursday night game at Utah while Anthony Davis is listed as doubtful.

Davis is still working his way back from a foot injury while James sprained his ankle in Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. Both players missed Tuesday night loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

It's a game the Lakers (31-44) need to win after dropping to the 11th seed -- out of playoff contention -- in the West following the loss to the Mavericks. The Lakers have seven games remaining.

The San Antonio Spurs, who ascended to the 10th seed with the Lakers' loss, have won four straight games and host the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

The Lakers are just 4-13 since Davis' most recent injury and have lost three straight. Davis has missed 21 other games this season, the bulk of which were because of a knee injury.

James also has missed a significant amount of time. He has missed 19 games for a variety of ailments, including a one-game suspension.

Davis has averaged 23.1 points with 9.7 rebounds in 37 games this season, while James has averaged 30.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists in 55 games.

--Field Level Media

