LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers in action during a game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

LeBron James (23) of the Los Angeles Lakers in action during a game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images/TNS)

 Alex Goodlett/Getty Images North America/TNS

NBA superstar LeBron James has joined the billionaires' club, Sportico reported Thursday.

The "Space Jam: A New Legacy" star is the first active NBA player ever to reach that stratosphere.

James, 36, has earned $330 million in player salaries and another $700 million off the court from endorsements, merchandising, licensing and his media business, according to the report. His current endorsement partners include Nike, PepsiCo, AT&T, Walmart, GMC, Epic Games, Beats, Blaze Pizza and Rimowa.

The only other athletes to earn $1 billion while still active are golfer Tiger Woods, boxer Floyd Mayweather, tennis star Roger Federer and soccer greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

A 17-time All-Star, four-time league MVP and four-time NBA champion, James averaged 25.0 points, 7.8 assists and 7.7 rebounds in his third season with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020-21.

On the NBA's all-time lists, James ranks third in points (35,367) and eighth in assists (9,696) through 18 seasons.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.