Apr 7, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) looks on from the bench during the first quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
LeBron James (6) of the Los Angeles Lakers waves to the crowd during the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on March 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Jason Miller/Getty Images/TNS)
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
LeBron James has added another title to his collection: billionaire.
On Thursday, Forbes estimated the Los Angeles Lakers star's net worth at $1 billion. He is the first active NBA player to reach the status.
Michael Jordan, whose net worth Forbes has pegged at $1.7 billion, didn't reach billionaire status until 11 years post-retirement.
Forbes estimated James earned $121.2 million last year.
Becoming a billionaire is a feat James spoke of in a 2014 interview with GQ.
"If it happens. It's my biggest milestone," James said at the time. "Obviously. I want to maximize my business. And if I happen to get it, if I happen to be a billion-dollar athlete, ho. Hip hip hooray! Oh, my God, I'm gonna be excited."
Despite earning close to $400 million in salary during his NBA career with the Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat, James' off-court earnings far eclipse that. Forbes estimated James, 37, has brought in more than $900 million from business investments and endorsements.
His investments and businesses include the Spring Hill Company, an umbrella group that includes his Uninterrupted and SpringHill Entertainment; Fenway Sports Group; an $80 million real estate portfolio; and Blaze Pizza.
Raised by a single mother in Akron, Ohio, he's put significant money back in his hometown, opening a school and planning housing and a community center to assist families and children.
On the court, James has won four NBA championships, been named league MVP four times and been selected to 18 All-Star teams. He also has won two Olympic gold medals.
