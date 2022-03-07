LeBron James is out for Monday's game against the San Antonio Spurs because of "significant" knee soreness, Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said.

The 37-year-old James sat out for five games earlier this season because of pain in the same left knee. However, he has not missed a game since Feb. 3 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

James is averaging 29.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists in his fourth season with the Lakers. He was coming off a 56-point game Saturday against the Golden State Warriors, a season high.

Los Angeles entered Monday with a 28-35 record, putting them in ninth place in the Western Conference.

--Field Level Media

