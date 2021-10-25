Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Sign up for our Email News Alerts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
LeBron James avoided a major injury but is sporting a "sore" leg after a collision during the Los Angeles Lakers' win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night.
James said he plans to get "around the clock" treatment in order to play in Tuesday's game at San Antonio.
The collision came on the same leg that suffered a high ankle sprain that caused him to miss 26 games at the end of last season.
"The first thing I was thinking to myself was, 'Not again,'" James said.
James collided with Memphis forward Desmond Bane in the second quarter and remained on the floor for several minutes. He was able to play the rest of the game, logging 40 minutes.
"Because obviously it was almost similar but not the same kind of play," James said. "Guy falls into my leg and there's nothing you can do about it and I couldn't get my leg out of there in time."
James finished with 19 points, six rebounds and six assists in leading the Lakers to their first win of the season.
The Lakers and Spurs are both 1-2 heading into their contest.
"Hopefully I'm ready to go," James said.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get unlimited access to quality, locally-produced news.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.