Jan 7, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) controls the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 7, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 7, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) controls the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Gary A. Vasquez
Jan 7, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
The Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James is the leading vote-getter for the NBA All-Star Game with two days of balloting remaining.
James has 6.8 million votes, with Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors next at just more than 6 million.
A 17-time All-Star, James is well head of the Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic (4.1 million votes) in ballots cast for Western Conference frontcourt players. Leading the way in the Eastern Conference is Kevin Durant of the Brookyln Nets (5.5 million), followed by Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks (5.1 million.)
Curry is a lock to make his eighth All-Star team, with a lead of about 3.4 million votes over Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference guards balloting. In the guards' competition in the East, DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls has 4.1 million votes, followed by Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks (2.1 million).
The 2022 NBA All-Star Game starters, as well as the team captains, will be announced on TNT during the "NBA Tip-Off" show on Jan. 27.
The game is scheduled to be played Feb. 20 in Cleveland, where James starred with his hometown Cavaliers for 11 seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.