Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James sustained a right ankle injury early in the second quarter of Saturday's game against the visiting Atlanta Hawks.
The four-time NBA Most Valuable Player was ruled out for the game later in the quarter.
Hawks forward Solomon Hill rolled into James' right ankle while chasing after a loose ball with 10:50 remaining in the second quarter. James let out a scream in frustration as he grimaced in pain while rolling around on the floor.
James, 36, was attended to by the team's training staff before returning to his feet. He stayed in the game and drained a 3-pointer to give him 10 points, extending his NBA-record run of double-digit scoring to 1,036 consecutive games.
James called a timeout, left the floor and headed for the locker room. He knocked down a chair on the way.
Fellow co-captain Anthony Davis went back to the locker room to check on James.
James has missed just one game this season due to a lingering, mild left ankle sprain.
