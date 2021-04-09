Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jalen Pickett will be out at least seven days due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed Friday.
Nylander, 24, was held out of Wednesday's 3-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens following a possible exposure to the virus through a close contact outside of the team.
He ranks fourth on the Maple Leafs with 30 points (13 goals, 17 assists) in 39 games this season.
Nylander stands to miss four games during the seven-day window: Saturday vs. Ottawa, Monday at Montreal, Tuesday vs. Calgary and Thursday vs. Winnipeg.
A first-round pick (eighth overall) by Toronto in 2014, Nylander has 251 points (99 goals, 152 assists) in 346 games.
--Field Level Media
