Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jalen Pickett will be out at least seven days due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed Friday.

Nylander, 24, was held out of Wednesday's 3-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens following a possible exposure to the virus through a close contact outside of the team.

He ranks fourth on the Maple Leafs with 30 points (13 goals, 17 assists) in 39 games this season.

Nylander stands to miss four games during the seven-day window: Saturday vs. Ottawa, Monday at Montreal, Tuesday vs. Calgary and Thursday vs. Winnipeg.

A first-round pick (eighth overall) by Toronto in 2014, Nylander has 251 points (99 goals, 152 assists) in 346 games.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.