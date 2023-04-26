The 2023 NHL Global Series will feature four teams and four games in Stockholm, Sweden, from Nov. 16-19.
The Toronto Maple Leafs will play regular-season games outside of North America for the first time.
It will be the second such trip for both the Detroit Red Wings and Minnesota Wild and the third for the Ottawa Senators.
There have been 38 NHL regular-season games played outside of North America to date, including 13 in Sweden.
The full schedule announced Wednesday, with all games played at Avicii Arena, and the local starting times:
--Nov. 16: Red Wings vs. Senators, 8 p.m.
--Nov. 17: Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings, 8 p.m.
--Nov. 18: Wild vs. Senators, 5 p.m.
--Nov. 19: Maple Leafs vs. Wild, 2 p.m.
