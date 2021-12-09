Sorry, an error occurred.
The Toronto Maple Leafs traded forward Kurtis Gabriel to the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday in exchange for defenseman Chad Krys.
Gabriel, 28, has two goals and three assists in 49 NHL games with the Minnesota Wild, New Jersey Devils and San Jose Sharks. Minnesota drafted him in the third round in 2013.
He signed as a free agent with Toronto on July 28 and so far has spent this season with the AHL's Toronto Marlies, posting one goal and one assist in 13 games.
Krys, 23, has not yet made his NHL debut. Chicago drafted him in the second round in 2016.
He has registered 15 points (two goals, 13 assists) in 64 games with the AHL's Rockford IceHogs, including one assist in eight games this season.
--Field Level Media
