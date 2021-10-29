The Toronto Maple Leafs announced an eight-year, $60 million extension Friday for defenseman Morgan Rielly.

"Eight. Mo. Years," the team posted on Twitter.

Rielly, 27, was in the final year of a six-year, $30 million contract. The extension carries an average annual value of $7.5 million and keeps him in Toronto through the 2029-30 season.

Rielly has four assists in eight games this season, his ninth season since the Maple Leafs drafted him fifth overall in 2012.

He has 309 points (59 goals, 250 assists) and 141 penalty minutes in 580 career games. Among defensemen, Rielly ranks fifth in franchise history in assists, sixth in points and 10th in goals.

--Field Level Media

