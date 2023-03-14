The Toronto Maple Leafs expect forward Ryan O'Reilly to return from a finger injury before the playoffs, general manager Kyle Dubas said Tuesday.
Dubas said the team was fortunate due to the type of break the three-time All-Star suffered in a March 4 loss to the Vancouver Canucks.
O'Reilly had surgery three days later and was placed on long-term injured reserve with a timeline of four weeks.
Toronto acquired O'Reilly along with forward Noel Acciari from the St. Louis Blues in a Feb. 17 three-team trade that also involved the Minnesota Wild.
In eight games with the Maple Leafs, O'Reilly has three goals and two assists.
In 986 games with the Colorado Avalanche, Buffalo Sabres, Blues and Leafs, O'Reilly has 696 points (255 goals, 441 assists). He was selected in the second round of the 2009 draft by Colorado.
--Field Level Media
