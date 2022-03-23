Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Rasmus Sandin will be out "weeks" with a knee injury, coach Sheldon Keefe said Wednesday.

Sandin, 22, was injured Saturday in a 6-3 loss to the Nashville Predators. Keefe didn't have any specifics about when Sandin might return.

"No, other than it's going to be weeks for sure is what I'm told," Keefe said. "How many, we are not certain of that."

Mark Giordano, acquired on Sunday from the Seattle Kraken, is expected to move into Sandin's slot, paired with Timothy Liljegren, when the Maple Leafs host the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday.

In 51 games this season, Sandin has recorded 16 points (five goals, 11 assists).

--Field Level Media

