Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren entered COVID-19 protocols on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Swede has four assists in 19 games this season.

Liljegren has five assists in 32 games over the past three seasons with the Maple Leafs, who drafted him in the first round (17th overall) in 2017.

Idle since Dec. 14, Toronto is scheduled to resume its season Saturday against the visiting Ottawa Senators.

Liljegren joins seven other Leafs players in the protocols: David Kampf, Ilya Mikheyev, Petr Mrazek, Rasmus Sandin, Morgan Rielly, William Nylander and Jake Muzzin.

