Tennessee linebacker Henry To'o To'o announced Saturday he will play next season at Alabama, spurning another primary suitor, Ohio State, and other top programs.
A member of the Class of 2019, To'o To'o was a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 3 outside linebacker in the nation by the 247Sports composite.
In 23 games over two seasons with the Volunteers, the Northern California native made 148 tackles (15 for loss) and had 1 1/2 sacks, one interception, a fumble recovery and five passes defensed.
He entered the transfer portal in January following the dismissal of coach Jeremy Pruitt after an in-house investigation into alleged recruiting violations.
--Field Level Media
