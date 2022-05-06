May 6, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Josh Hader (71) reacts with catcher Omar Narvaez (10) after the Brewers defeated the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
May 6, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) runs after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
May 6, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) singles against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
May 6, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) and right fielder Hunter Renfroe (12) react after the Brewers defeated the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
May 6, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Josh Hader (71) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
May 6, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Eric Lauer (52) is checked by first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) (left) and catcher Omar Narvaez (10) (right) after being hit by a ball hit by Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) (not shown) during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
May 6, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Luis Urias (2) throws out Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) (not shown) after fielding a ground ball during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
May 6, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Eric Lauer (52) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
May 6, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider (65) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
May 6, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Eric Lauer (52) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
May 6, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Luis Urias (2) catches a pop up hit by Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) (not shown) on the right side of the infield during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
May 6, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong (16) (right) reacts with left fielder Andrew McCutchen (24) after they scored against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
May 6, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong (16) reacts as he scores a run against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
May 6, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Andrew McCutchen (24) singles before scoring against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
May 6, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) doubles to drive in two runs against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
May 6, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Jesse Chavez (60) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
May 6, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong (16) singles before scoring against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Left-hander Eric Lauer allowed only two hits over 6 1/3 innings to lead the visiting Milwaukee Brewers to a 6-3 win over the Atlanta Braves on Friday.
It was the fourth straight win for Milwaukee, which has won nine of its past 10 games. Atlanta took its fifth loss in seven games.
Lauer (3-0) gave up two runs, one earned, while walking three and striking out eight. Over his past four starts, Lauer has allowed only four runs (three earned) in 25 1/3 innings. He has fanned 37 and walked six in that span.
Lauer left the game with runners on first and second. Brad Boxberger entered and got Travis d'Arnaud to hit into an inning-ending double play.
Josh Hader worked around an error to pitch a scoreless ninth to earn his 11th save of the season. It was his 107th career save, breaking a tie with John Axford for second place on the club's career list. Hader trails just Dan Plesac (133).
The losing pitcher was Atlanta reliever Collin McHugh (0-1), who allowed two runs in one-third of an inning. He gave up a hit and walk in the sixth inning, when the Brewers scored four runs despite not having a hit leave the infield.
Lorenzo Cain got the first run home on a grounder against Braves reliever Tyler Matzek for a 3-2 lead. Matzek then walked Kolten Wong to load the bases and walked Willy Adames to force in a run.
The final two runs of the frame scored when Christian Yelich greeted Tyler Thornburg with a sharp single to second baseman Ozzie Albies, whose wild throw to second and allowed a second runner to score. That hit and error gave Milwaukee a four-run lead.
The Brewers jumped on top 2-0 in the first against Atlanta opener Jesse Chavez, who worked only one inning. Rowdy Tellez doubled home a pair of runners with two outs. It was Tellez's 15th extra-base hit and gave him 24 RBIs, both tops on the team.
After their first nine batters went down in order, the Braves tied the game with two runs in the fourth. Ronald Acuna Jr. hit his first homer of the season, a 450-foot shot struck while falling down, and Albies drove home a run with a sacrifice fly.
Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson hit a solo homer, his second long ball of the season, in the eighth against Jandel Gustave.
