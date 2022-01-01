Jan 1, 2022; Orlando, FL, USA; Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Carrington Valentine (14) and defensive back Quandre Mosely (21) celebrate after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2022 Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Orlando, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz stands on the field during second half against the Kentucky Wildcats in the 2022 Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Orlando, FL, USA; Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Chauncey Magwood (10) is unable to complete the catch in front of Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Riley Moss (33) during second half in the 2022 Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Orlando, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) walks on the field during second half against the Kentucky Wildcats in the 2022 Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Orlando, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) leads his teammates in the huddle prior to a play against the Kentucky Wildcats during second half in the 2022 Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Orlando, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Sam LaPorta (84) runs the after a catch against the Kentucky Wildcats during second half in the 2022 Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Orlando, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Dane Belton (4) wraps up Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) during second half in the 2022 Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Orlando, FL, USA; Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Yusuf Corker (29) brings down Iowa Hawkeyes running back Leshon Williams (4) during second half in the 2022 Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Orlando, FL, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) attempts a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during second half in the 2022 Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Orlando, FL, USA; Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) avoids the tackle attempt of Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Riley Moss (33) during second half in the 2022 Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Orlando, FL, USA; A view of the game ball on the one yard line prior to an offensive play of the Kentucky Wildcats during second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2022 Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Orlando, FL, USA; Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) runs with the ball after a catch against the Iowa Hawkeyes during second half in the 2022 Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Orlando, FL, USA; Former Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Chris Oats joins his teammates on the field after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2022 Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Orlando, FL, USA; Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) celebrates the touchdown of running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (not pictured) during second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2022 Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Orlando, FL, USA; Former Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Chris Oats shows off his 2019 Citrus Bowl championship ring after his teammates defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2022 Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Orlando, FL, USA; Kentucky Wildcats running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) scores a touchdown against the Iowa Hawkeyes during second half in the 2022 Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Orlando, FL, USA; Kentucky Wildcats running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) celebrates his touchdown against the Iowa Hawkeyes with tight end Justin Rigg (83) during second half in the 2022 Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Orlando, FL, USA; Kentucky Wildcats running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) celebrates his touchdown against the Iowa Hawkeyes with teammates during second half in the 2022 Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Orlando, FL, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops celebrates after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2022 Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Orlando, FL, USA; Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) celebrates after defeating the against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2022 Citrus Bowl and being named the MVP of the game at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Orlando, FL, USA; Kentucky Wildcats players and head coach Mark Stoops celebrate after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2022 Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) grabs the long pass while covered by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Jack Koerner (28) during the VRBO Citrus Bowl college football game in Orlando, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. (Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel)
Jan 1, 2022; Orlando, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Deontae Craig (45),linebacker Seth Benson (44), defensive back Riley Moss (33) and defensive back Jack Koerner (28) tackle Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) before the goal line during first half in the 2022 Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Orlando, FL, USA; Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) makes a diving catch against Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Jack Koerner (28) during first half in the 2022 Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Orlando, FL, USA; Kentucky Wildcats safety Vito Tisdale (7) tackles Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Arland Bruce IV (10) during first half in the 2022 Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Orlando, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) attempts a pass under pressure from Kentucky Wildcats defensive lineman Tre'vonn Rybka (90) during first half in the 2022 Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Orlando, FL, USA; Former Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Chris Oats on the sidelines in the first half of the 2022 Citrus Bowl between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Kentucky Wildcats at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Orlando, FL, USA; Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) celebrates after making a diving catch against the Iowa Hawkeyes during first half in the 2022 Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Chris Rodriguez's 6-yard touchdown run with 1:48 left Saturday lifted No. 22 Kentucky to a 20-17 win over No. 15 Iowa at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla.
Rodriguez broke a tackle behind the line of scrimmage and powered around left end for the play that capped his 107-yard day on the ground on 20 carries for Kentucky (10-3).
Wan'Dale Robinson set up the winning score with a 52-yard reception to the Hawkeyes' 1-yard line, the last of his 10 catches for 170 yards.
Iowa (10-4) had a chance to tie or win on its last possession, but Kentucky's Deandre Square made a diving interception of Spencer Petras' forced pass over the middle at the Wildcats' 26-yard line with 48 seconds remaining.
Petras completed 19 of 30 passes for 211 yards and a touchdown, with three interceptions. He put Iowa ahead 17-13 when he connected with Sam LaPorta, who caught seven passes for 122 yards, on a tight-end screen that resulted in a 36-yard score with 10:54 remaining in the game.
Will Levis hit on 17 of 28 passes for 233 yards as Kentucky finished its second 10-win season in four years. Levis absorbed six sacks from the Hawkeyes.
Kentucky was outgained 384-354 but controlled the ball for nearly 38 minutes.
Kentucky controlled most of the first half, beginning with its opening drive. The Wildcats marched 80 yards on 13 plays, chewing up nearly 7 1/2 minutes and taking a 7-0 lead when Levis found Rodriguez for a 5-yard touchdown pass.
Iowa got on the board with 11:03 left in the half on Caleb Shudak's 28-yard field goal, finishing a drive that lasted almost five minutes. But Iowa's offense couldn't build on that for the remainder of the half.
Kentucky added to its lead with a pair of short field goals by Matt Ruffolo. The first was from 21 yards at the 2:48 mark, capping a drive that lasted 8:15. The second was a 27-yarder with 38 seconds remaining, occurring five plays after a Petras interception.
