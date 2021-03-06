Cameron Thomas scored 29 points and Trendon Watford added 19 as LSU defeated Missouri 86-80 in the Southeastern Conference regular-season finale for both teams Saturday in Columbia, Mo.
Javonte Smart scored 13 and Darius Days had 12 before fouling out for LSU (16-8 overall, 11-6 SEC), which scored the final six points of the game.
Dru Smith scored 17, Xavier Pinson added 14 and Kobe Brown had 11 points and 10 rebounds to lead Missouri (15-8, 8-8).
The score was tied at halftime and three times early in the second half before Pinson's 3-pointer gave Missouri a 51-48 lead.
LSU got within one point four times before Missouri extended its advantage to 63-57 on a layup by Mitchell Smith midway through the half.
Thomas gave LSU a 69-68 lead with a jumper from the circle before Dru Smith ended Missouri's five-minute field-goal drought by making a 3-pointer for a 73-72 advantage.
Watford's jumper and Thomas' 3-pointer gave LSU a 77-73 lead with 3:25 left.
Missouri got within two, but Thomas answered with two free throws.
A flagrant foul helped Missouri tie with a four-point possession, but Watford hit a jumper and Smart and Thomas each made two free throws to complete the scoring.
Days made a 3-pointer and Thomas made two jumpers in a 7-0 run that gave LSU a 15-12 lead.
Dru Smith's layup ended the run but Smart's 3-pointer started another 9-0 surge that produced a 24-14 lead for LSU.
Brown's layup ended a nearly five-minute field-goal drought for Missouri and pulled it within 24-18.
Watford's layup and Days' 3-pointer gave LSU its biggest lead of the half at 29-18.
Torrence Watson made a jumper and a 3-pointer and Drew Buggs hit a 3-pointer and converted a four-point play as Missouri crept within 35-31.
Another 3-pointer by Watson got Missouri within 37-36 and it closed within one point again before Mitchell Smith's 3-pointer completed a 20-9 run that got Missouri even at 40 at halftime.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.