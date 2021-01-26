Cameron Thomas scored 28 points and LSU scored the final 18 points of the game to defeat Texas A&M 78-66 on Tuesday night in College Station, Texas.
Javonte Smart added 19 points, Trendon Watford scored 13 and Darius Days had 11 for the Tigers (11-4, 6-3 Southeastern Conference), who beat the Aggies 77-54 last month in Baton Rouge, La.
Jay Jay Chandler scored 21 points and Savion Flagg had 17 for Texas A&M (7-7, 2-6). The Aggies took the lead midway through the second half behind a barrage of 3-pointers before going scoreless for the final 8:49.
LSU led by eight points early in the second half before Texas A&M made six 3-pointers, the last two coming back to back from Quenton Jackson, on its way to a 63-57 lead midway through the half.
Smart cut the lead in half by making a 3-pointer, but Chandler answered with a 3-pointer of his own.
Thomas made a 3-pointer and Days added a layup to get the Tigers within a point before both teams went scoreless for more than two minutes.
Watford sank two free throws and Thomas added a 3-pointer and three free throws as LSU took a 75-66 lead with 2 1/2 minutes left.
LSU, which far fell behind early in losing to Kentucky and Alabama in its previous two games, got off to a much better start against Texas A&M.
The Tigers made their first two 3-point attempts and raced to a 10-2 lead in less than three minutes.
Flagg scored five points as the Aggies closed within 15-11 before LSU made another run.
Josh LeBlanc Sr. converted a three-point play and Smart added a 3-pointer as the Tigers grabbed a 23-13 lead midway through the half.
Texas A&M made just one field goal in more than six minutes while Thomas scored six points, allowing LSU to open a 35-18 lead.
Flagg hit one 3-pointer and Chandler made three treys during an 18-4 run by the Aggies.
Watford made two free throws for the Tigers' only points of the final 3 1/2 minutes to give them a 41-36 halftime lead.
--Field Level Media
