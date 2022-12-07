A.J. Hoggard scored a career-high 23 points to lead Michigan State to a 67-58 road win over Penn State on Wednesday in a Big Ten contest at State College, Pa.
Tyson Walker added 14 points and Joey Hauser had 12 points and 15 rebounds for the Spartans (6-4, 1-1 Big Ten), who had lost two straight.
Leading 58-56 with 2:47 remaining, Michigan State took a 62-56 lead with 2:05 left after a basket by Hauser and two free throws by Hoggard.
Penn State couldn't score on two straight possessions, then Hoggard hit two free throws with 1:00 remaining to give the Spartans a 64-56 lead.
Michigan State then wrapped up the scoring on a free throw by Jaden Akins with 35.1 seconds left.
Seth Lundy scored 16 points and Jalen Pickett had 13 points and 17 rebounds in defeat for Penn State (6-3, 0-1), which only made one 3-point attempt in the second half after making seven in the first half.
The Nittany Lions have lost their last two games after a 6-1 start.
The game was tied 35-35 at halftime and neither team was able to get much separation from the other in a second half that featured 10 lead changes in the first 10 minutes.
Trailing 50-49, Michigan State went on a 7-2 run to take a 56-52 lead with 6:51 remaining after a 3-pointer by Walker.
Penn State got off to a good start, building a nine-point lead at 21-12 with 10:05 remaining in the first half.
Michigan State then found some offensive rhythm, cutting the Penn State lead to 25-24 with 4:57 remaining in the first half.
The Spartans later scored six straight points to take a 35-33 lead in the final minute of the half.
