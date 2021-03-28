Roman Josi scored the tiebreaking goal with 6:33 remaining in the third period and the Nashville Predators held on for a 3-2 win over the host Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night.
Nashville won its season-high fifth game in a row and swept the weekend series over the Blackhawks. Viktor Arvidsson had a goal and an assist for the Predators, and Calle Jarnkrok added a goal.
Alex DeBrincat scored a pair of goals in a losing effort for the Blackhawks, who have dropped six of their past eight games. Pius Suter picked up a pair of assists.
Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne stopped 27 of 29 shots to improve to 9-11-1 on the season. It was his 368th career win.
Malcolm Subban gave up three goals on 31 shots for the Blackhawks. He fell to 4-5-1.
Nashville opened the scoring 4:43 into the first period. Subban strayed from his crease to try to handle the puck behind the net, but he turned it over and Arvidsson capitalized by banking a shot off the right skate of Blackhawks defenseman Calvin de Haan. The puck slipped past a surprised Subban for Arvidsson's fifth goal of the season.
The Predators increased their lead to 2-0 with 90 seconds remaining in the first period. Jarnkrok battled for position near the crease and punched in a deflected shot by Mattias Ekholm for his 10th goal of the season.
The Blackhawks cut the deficit to 2-1 with 12:25 to go in the third period. DeBrincat scored off assists from Patrick Kane and Suter.
DeBrincat scored his second goal of the game and his team-leading 18th of the season less than two minutes later to make it 2-2. He again capitalized off an assist from Suter for his fourth multiple-goal performance of the 2020-21 campaign.
Predators Filip Forsberg missed his second game in a row because of an upper-body injury. His status is listed as day-to-day.
Blackhawks forward Dylan Strome did not play. He was away from the team because of the birth of his child.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.