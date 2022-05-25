Ryan Nugent-Hopkins notched his second goal of the night late in regulation to break a tie and send the host Edmonton Oilers to a 5-3 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday that has them one win away from clinching the Western Conference second-round series.
With the score 3-3 after the Flames erased a three-goal deficit, Nugent-Hopkins was on the spot for a rebound to net his fourth of the playoffs with 3:27 remaining in regulation.
Evander Kane scored twice, including an empty-netter, to give him 12 goals in the playoffs, and Zach Hyman added a goal for Edmonton. Mike Smith made 29 saves for the Oilers, who lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 and will look to close out the series on Thursday in Calgary.
Oilers captain Connor McDavid netted two assists, giving him 10 multi-point games in 11 playoff outings. Leon Draisaitl also collected a pair of assists, his fourth consecutive game with multiple assists.
Elias Lindholm, Mikael Backlund and Rasmus Andersson scored for the Flames, who got 21 saves from Jacob Markstrom.
Nugent-Hopkins was the beneficiary of a Makstrom mistake while opening the scoring 21 seconds into the clash. Markstrom fanned on a pass from deep in his zone and sent it right to the Oilers center in front of the net.
Hyman's power-play goal doubled the lead before the midway point of the opening frame, his seventh of the postseason, and then Kane made it 3-0 game with 66 seconds remaining in the opening period.
The Flames desperately needed a jolt and received it with a pair of goals 36 seconds apart before the midpoint of the second period. Lindholm notched his fifth goal of the playoffs, and Backlund made it a one-goal game on the next shift for his fourth goal of the playoffs.
Seconds after Markstrom made a glorious save on Draisaitl, Andersson scored an unlikely goal to tie the game. With Calgary short-handed, Andersson sent a long slapper from inside his own blue line that Smith lost while it was on the way. The puck went past the goalie with 9:04 left in regulation for Andersson's third goal of the playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.