Eric Ayala made two key free throws with 3.3 seconds to lift Maryland to a 61-60 victory over No. 24 Purdue on Tuesday in College Park, Md.
Jaden Ivey sank a pair of free throws to give the Boilermakers a 60-55 lead with 1:43 left before the Terrapins answered with a game-ending 6-0 run. Darryl Morsell drained a 3-pointer and Ayala added a free throw before he was fouled after recording Maryland's third offensive rebound of the game.
Ayala made both attempts to cap a 16-point performance and give the Terrapins the lead, and Trevion Williams committed a turnover at half court to end the game.
Aaron Wiggins scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half and added 11 rebounds as Maryland (10-8, 4-7 Big Ten) recorded its first home conference win in five attempts this season.
Williams had 23 points for his 14th straight double-digit scoring performance. Ivey had 12 of his 14 points after intermission for the Boilermakers (12-7, 7-5), who fell for just the second time in their last seven games.
Maryland answered a dismal 1-for-12 stretch from 3-point range by making 5 of its first 6 such attempts in the second half. Ayala drained the first and Wiggins converted four times from beyond the arc to give the Terrapins a 45-43 lead with 8:30 remaining.
Ivey and Williams combined for a 9-1 run to stake Purdue to a 56-49 lead. Ivey converted a three-point play, assisted on a layup for Williams and added an acrobatic dunk before Williams' emphatic dunk punctuated the surge.
Purdue was held without a field goal for nearly a 5 1/2-minute stretch during the first half before Isaiah Thompson ended the drought with a 3-pointer. The shot gave the Boilermakers a 27-22 lead with 1:30 to play.
Prior to Thompson's 3-pointer, Ayala made a layup that ended a Maryland drought that spanned over five minutes.
The Boilermakers held a distinct 17-9 edge in rebounds during the first half, including 6-0 on the offensive end. Purdue, however, committed 11 turnovers in the opening session and Maryland had seven steals.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.