Quarterbacks Sam Ehlinger and Jacob Eason combined for 310 passing yards and Eddy Pineiro nailed a 30-yard field goal with seven seconds remaining to give the Indianapolis Colts a 21-18 victory over the visiting Carolina Panthers.

Eason, who started the game, was 15 of 21 for 183 passing yards while Ehlinger was 10 of 15 for 155 yards plus a team-high 30 rushing yards. Each quarterback had a turnover, with Eason losing a fumble and Ehlinger throwing an intercpetion.

Rookie Chuba Hubbard had seven carries for a game-high 80 rushing yards and Terrace Marshall Jr. had three catches for 88 receiving yards for Carolina.

Joey Slye missed his only PAT attempt but was 4 of 5 on field goals for Carolina. His only miss was a 63-yard attempt at the end of the half.

--Field Level Media

