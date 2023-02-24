Donny Hageman kicked a 44-yard field goal on the final play, lifting the St. Louis Battlehawks to a 20-18 win over the host Seattle Sea Dragons on Thursday as the second week of the XFL season began.
The Sea Dragons (0-2) took an 18-17 lead in the fourth quarter on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Ben DiNucci to Jordan Veasy. The 3-point conversion attempt was no good.
The Battlehawks (2-0) took the ensuing kickoff and drove 76 yards in seven plays to set up for Hageman's winning kick.
St. Louis quarterback A.J. McCarron completed 22 of 36 passes for 184 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions. Hakeem Butler made four receptions for 61 yards and a score.
DiNucci finished 19 of 29 for 196 yards and two TDs with no interceptions.
Jahcour Pearson caught four passes for 78 yards and a touchdown.
--Field Level Media
