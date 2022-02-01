Reigning NBA Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball is headed to All-Star Weekend to appear in the Rising Stars competition.
The Charlotte Hornets guard will be joined by three players each from the Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets.
The event will feature 12 rookies, 12 second-year players and four prospects from the NBA G League's Ignite team.
While previous editions of the competition featured rookies opposing second-year players, a new format will be in place this year. The players will be divided into four seven-player squads that will face off in two opening-round games. The winners will meet in the final game.
The semifinal games will end when one team hits 50 points, and the final will be first to 75, in honor of the league's 75th anniversary.
The head coaches will be members of the NBA's 75th anniversary team, and they will be aided by assistant coaches from the All-Star Game coaching staffs. Each head coach will select his squad in a draft, with one G League player to go to each team.
The NBA participants were selected in voting by NBA assistant coaches, while the G League participants were chosen in voting by G League head coaches.
The Rising Stars event will be held Feb. 18 in Cleveland, where the All-Star Game will be held on Feb. 20.
In between, the skills competition is set for Feb. 19 in Cleveland, highlighted by the Slam Dunk contest. The Athletic reported Tuesday that the Slam Dunk competitors will be Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony, Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green, New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin and Golden State Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson.
NBA Rising Stars players
Rookies:
Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic
Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors
Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls
Chris Duarte, Indiana Pacers
Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
Jalen Green, Houston Rockets
Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans
Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings
Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers
Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets
Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic
Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic
Second-year players:
Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic
Precious Achiuwa, Toronto Raptors
LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets
Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies
Saddiq Bey, Detroit Pistons
Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento Kings
Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers
Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves
Isaac Okoro, Cleveland Cavaliers
Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons
Jae'Sean Tate, Houston Rockets
NBA G League Ignite players
MarJon Beauchamp
Dyson Daniels
Jaden Hardy
Scoot Henderson
--Field Level Media
