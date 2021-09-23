Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice Thursday with a stomach bug but is expected to be fine for Sunday's game.
Earlier reports suggested Jackson might have missed practice with a sore hip. Jackson said Wednesday he was sore from flipping into the end zone in last week's game.
Jackson capped the Ravens' comeback to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 with an overhead flip into the end zone on his 1-yard touchdown run. He landed on the hip, leading to the soreness.
Jackson was one of five Ravens who didn't practice Thursday, joining wide receiver Marquise Brown (ankle), offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), safety DeShon Elliott (concussion) and defensive lineman Derek Wolfe (back/hip).
Jackson has thrown for 474 yards and two touchdowns against two interceptions, while rushing 28 times for 193 yards and two scores.
Tyler Huntley is the backup to Jackson for the Ravens (1-1), who visit the Detroit Lions (0-2) on Sunday.
--Field Level Media
