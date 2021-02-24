The Los Angeles Lakers waived guard Quinn Cook on Wednesday.
Cook, 27, was in his second season with the team and averaged 2.1 points in 16 games.
A two-time NBA champion (one with Golden State, one with the Lakers), Cook has played in 181 regular season games (29 starts) for the Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans, Warriors and Lakers, holding career averages of 6.4 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
--Field Level Media
