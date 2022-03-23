Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the visiting Philadelphia 76ers due to soreness in his left knee.

James, 37, didn't look the worse for wear after collecting 38 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds in a 131-120 win at Cleveland on Monday.

A four-time NBA MVP and 18-time All-Star, James is averaging 30.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists in his fourth season with the Lakers.

Los Angeles entered Wednesday with a 31-41 record, putting it in ninth place in the Western Conference.

--Field Level Media

